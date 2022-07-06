[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle picks the latest Flying Fish campaign as her hero.
The beer brand has released a new TV ad for its Hard Seltzer - a combination of sparkling water, alcohol and fruit juice.
The light-hearted campaign features an "older man" dubbed Low Sugar Bae who extolls the virtues of the "Soft Life"
And Flying Fish's hard seltzer is of course "made for soft living".
All that sparkles is soft life goals. Our soft bubbles are LOW in sugar, LOW in calories, but always FULL of great taste and flavour while others are just for show in the cluurb and on the gram. As’fani. #WhyWait to taste the soft life? pic.twitter.com/w7ExIzC58y— Flying Fish Seltzer (@FFSeltzer) July 1, 2022
Whitfield says the Flying Fish ad reminds him of the Old Spice campaign of about ten years ago which featured another good-looking man atop a horse.
Dr Marutlulle likes it because "it's something interesting and fresh" with clear messaging.
Here's a drink you'd imagine as quite feminine, and you'd imagine you're supposed to be seeing a million women dancing around and doing the things that advertising people make women do (and sometimes they make no sense) ...Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
... but in this instance we have what is typically female up-ended in an interesting and compelling way.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
There's nothing decorative about it. I think the use of a good-looking man is just to distract those of us who've been at home for two years because of COVID, but otherwise it still delivers the message (chuckles).Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
Listen to Dr Marutlulle's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G0sxQWMVzw
More from Business
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts
Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.Read More
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom
Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.Read More
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert
Uveka Rangappa spoke to clinical psychologist and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) spokesperson, Chris Kemp, about a negative work environment.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.Read More
Retirement planning 101 – it’s never too early, or too late to start
Old Mutual Corporate Consultants Managing Executive, Blessing Utete, discusses the importance of having a retirement plan.Read More
Sello Maake kaNcube on latest play: Bloke and His American Bantu
Starring award-winning actors Josias Dos Moleele and Anele Nene, the story explores a simple friendship that led to international solidarity and cultural exchange between South Africa and Black America.Read More
WATCH: How do you pronounce button? Kid correcting mom goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Opinion
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success
Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money ShowRead More
Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'
Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.Read More
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More