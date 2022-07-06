Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:12
Stats sa Data on the electricity generated and available for distributi...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Hlabi Morudo - Chief Director responsible for Business cycle indicator statistics
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do good companies make good investments? (the good company, is a good investment fallacy)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street. 6 July 2022 11:16 PM
Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding. 6 July 2022 8:42 PM
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of... 6 July 2022 7:04 PM
View all Local
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parti... 6 July 2022 12:48 PM
Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase. 5 July 2022 10:42 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 6 July 2022 8:59 PM
Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert Uveka Rangappa spoke to clinical psychologist and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) spokesperson, Chris Kemp,... 6 July 2022 4:17 PM
View all Business
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street. 6 July 2022 11:16 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 6 July 2022 8:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
View all Africa
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global. 6 July 2022 1:53 PM
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts

6 July 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Power cuts
Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity crisis
Mantellis
Simon Mantell
Sakhumzi restaurant
small business
Vida e caffe
Darren Levy
Stage 6
Christo van der Rheede
Mantelli's
Sakhumzi Maqubela

Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.

The electricity crisis in South Africa is weighing heavily on everyone - from individuals and families to employers and government itself.

One sector that's particularly hard hit by the ongoing power cuts is small business.

RELATED: 'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mantelli's founder Simon Mantell (Mantelli's Biscuits) and other business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Image of biscuit factory @ boggy22/123rf.com

His sympathy lies especially with those small business owners who can't afford generators says Mantell.

But even if you can afford a 'genny', that then comes with huge running and maintenance costs.

Mantell says that just in the last week they probably spent about R15 000 on diesel.

The generators we have in our factory... that's R800 000 installed. Then you look at maintenance... R30-35 000 a year, and they're on and off so there's a lot of maintenance... then there's transport for diesel..

Simon Mantell, Founder - Mantelli's

A big concern is also how down time (even when there is a generator it might still have to power up) affects productivity he says.

... then the big problem for businesses that can't afford generators, they're the ones that are really getting hammered... and many are business channels that can least afford disruption.

Simon Mantell, Founder - Mantelli's

Sakhumzi Maqubela, owner of Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto, says they wised up years ago and invested in a solar system.

This only partly solves the problem though.

The solar system can't give you enough power... We also opted to spend money on a generator... just to service it is over R10 000.

Sakhumzi Maqubela, Owner - Sakhumzi Restaurant

So the cost of doing business in this country has gone up, but not the income.

Sakhumzi Maqubela, Owner - Sakhumzi Restaurant

Daniel Levy, CEO of coffee chain vida e caffè, also highlights the role growing negative sentiment is playing and will play in the future of these businesses.

The economic effect on offices and on people affect those very customers that come to us... so while we can supply coffee and keep a lot of our doors open and coffee is kind of a necessity... we certainly look ahead and wonder what the effect on people's pockets will be in the longer term... and how that might treat us...

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

There is massive uncertainty and when you run a big chain you do like to plan forward as far as possible, and this situation doesn't allow you to do that.

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

Listen to the conversation with the business owners on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts




6 July 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Power cuts
Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity crisis
Mantellis
Simon Mantell
Sakhumzi restaurant
small business
Vida e caffe
Darren Levy
Stage 6
Christo van der Rheede
Mantelli's
Sakhumzi Maqubela

More from Business

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility

6 July 2022 8:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom

6 July 2022 7:04 PM

Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars

6 July 2022 5:48 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert

6 July 2022 4:17 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to clinical psychologist and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) spokesperson, Chris Kemp, about a negative work environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme

6 July 2022 12:28 PM

Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning 101 – it’s never too early, or too late to start

6 July 2022 11:26 AM

Old Mutual Corporate Consultants Managing Executive, Blessing Utete, discusses the importance of having a retirement plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom

6 July 2022 7:04 PM

Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars

6 July 2022 5:48 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exclude us from load shedding - Gauteng health facilities

6 July 2022 5:45 PM

Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health Spokesperson, shares his views on load shedding and its affect on health facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert

6 July 2022 4:17 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to clinical psychologist and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) spokesperson, Chris Kemp, about a negative work environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni tragedy: ‘Politicians should not visit areas in crisis then disappear’

6 July 2022 2:21 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to community leader Nkosinathi Sikobi and provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, about the mass funeral in East London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni mass funeral: We're losing our future to underage drinking - Ramaphosa

6 July 2022 2:17 PM

Ramaphosa was delivering his eulogy at the funeral service of the teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa

6 July 2022 12:48 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane

6 July 2022 11:59 AM

In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his treatment of the country's power emergency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘We propose a taxi fare increase of up to 30%’ - National Taxi Alliance

6 July 2022 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to National Taxi Alliance spokesperson, Theo Malele on how much taxi users can expect to fork out on their daily commute owing to the recent petrol price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We'll be approaching Ipid on Bheki Cele's 'shut up' rant - Action Society

Local

It's not true that Ramaphosa has a 'case to answer' on Marikana - Presidency

Local

'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane

Local Politics

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts

6 July 2022 8:42 PM

Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom

6 July 2022 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA