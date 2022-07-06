Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Fuel Prices: Navigating financial stress and worry
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Frank Magwegwe - GIBS faculty in Personal Financial Planning
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Mentalism (magic of the mind)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Larry Soffer - Magician And Mind Reader at ...
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Your reality depends on what you focus on
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talker/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of... 6 July 2022 7:04 PM
Exclude us from load shedding - Gauteng health facilities Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health Spokesperson, shares his views on load shedding and its affect on health facilities. 6 July 2022 5:45 PM
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort. 6 July 2022 5:42 PM
View all Local
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parti... 6 July 2022 12:48 PM
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his tr... 6 July 2022 11:59 AM
View all Politics
Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert Uveka Rangappa spoke to clinical psychologist and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) spokesperson, Chris Kemp,... 6 July 2022 4:17 PM
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global. 6 July 2022 1:53 PM
Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel. 6 July 2022 12:28 PM
View all Business
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort. 6 July 2022 5:42 PM
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global. 6 July 2022 1:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer' Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier. 4 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 11:17 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
View all World
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
View all Africa
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion' Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert. 5 July 2022 9:12 PM
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Interest rates
Repo rate
Inflation
Personal finance
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
debt management
Bianca Botes
interest rate hikes
Citadel Global

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Inflation rose to 6.5 percent in May, comfortably breaching the upper limit (6 percent) of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) target range.

It is the highest recorded figure since January 2017.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, director at Citadel Global, Bianca Botes said these are tough times for South Africans.

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Click here for 1000s of personal finance articles in one place.

“It really is a very difficult time, especially in South Africa, with fuel price increases and load shedding,” said Botes.

“We are looking at another interest rate hike in July,” she said. “It is the strategy followed by central banks across the globe.”

Botes expects inflation to rise closer to 7 percent in the short-term, and the SARB to hike interest rates by between 50 to 75 basis points later this month.

Scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert




6 July 2022 1:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Interest rates
Repo rate
Inflation
Personal finance
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
debt management
Bianca Botes
interest rate hikes
Citadel Global

More from MyMoney Online

Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme

6 July 2022 12:28 PM

Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning 101 – it’s never too early, or too late to start

6 July 2022 11:26 AM

Old Mutual Corporate Consultants Managing Executive, Blessing Utete, discusses the importance of having a retirement plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All the changes you need to know this tax season

30 June 2022 11:10 AM

Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rising prices: 'We’ve got pain ahead; the time to tighten belts is yesterday'

23 June 2022 2:45 PM

Africa Melane interviewed Hayley Parry - a money coach and facilitator at 1Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in commodities that are red-hot right now

22 June 2022 2:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Rand Swiss director, Gary Booysen about the process of investing in commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

20 June 2022 10:18 AM

Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We'll be approaching Ipid on Bheki Cele's 'shut up' rant - Action Society

Local

It's not true that Ramaphosa has a 'case to answer' on Marikana - Presidency

Local

'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane

Local Politics

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom

6 July 2022 7:04 PM

Steenhuisen wants Parly to reconvene to find solutions to SA's multiple problems

6 July 2022 6:31 PM

Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars

6 July 2022 5:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA