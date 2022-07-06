Terrible bosses, co-workers often at the centre of a toxic workplace - expert
Bad bosses, unsupportive co-workers and workplace bullying all contribute to a toxic work environment.
A toxic workplace can often lead to a host of mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, that can result in employees resigning or self-harming because of the negative work environment.
This is according to the clinical psychologist and spokesperson for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), Chris Kemp.
He told Uveka Rangappa that uncaring bosses and co-workers can make a workplace unbearable and toxic.
Sometimes they don't like the work they do but often times they like the work, but it is everything else around it that makes me miserable. That could be an unreasonable or uncaring boss or someone you are reporting to, it could be co-workers that are not very supportive and even workplace bullying is actually a big issue that doesn't get spoken about a lot.Chris Kemp, clinical psychologist and SADAG spokesperson
Kemp added that some companies even trap employees using the high rate unemployment card in the country that prevents them from leaving their jobs.
Many people do not have the luxury of leaving their jobs, we're in a huge economic crisis at the moment and in addition to that jobs are hard to find.Chris Kemp, clinical psychologist and SADAG spokesperson
They feel like certain people are unemployed, I should be grateful for this job...and that they feel like they can't leave. Being trapped in an environment that is toxic is magnified by a thousand issues and that is the really damaging part of all of this.Chris Kemp, clinical psychologist and SADAG spokesperson
Listen to the full interview below...
