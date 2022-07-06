Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Eskom is reportedly looking for R1 billion to fund its new wage deal with workers.
On Tuesday, following weeks of tense negotiations, unions and the power utility’s management signed a new agreement - that will see workers getting a 7 percent increase and R400 more in housing allowance.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about the wage bill agreement.
They have been insisting to be a part of the solution and not gaining any favour or hearing from Eskom.Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at Eyewitness News
Eskom however admitted the workers' absence is part of the load shedding problem. Although both parties came to a wage agreement, neither are happy about it.
No one is happy. That is the bottom line.Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at Eyewitness News
Do you think with all that has occurred and still occurring at Eskom that the R1 billion wage bill come into fruition?
Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more on this story.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
