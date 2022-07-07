Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
Finnish researchers Markku Ylönen and Tommi Eronen have invented the world's first fully working sand battery, which can store green power for months at a time.
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.
He says there seems to be confusion between electricity and energy, describing it as a science issue.
Trollip says concentrated solar power solutions, which are quite popular in South Africa, are more efficient.
They take electricity and turn it into thermal energy, and it stays as thermal energy because if you want to convert it back to electricity - which is essentially renewable energy or green energy’s big problem - there’s a huge efficiency loss.Hilton Trollip, energy research independent consultant
