Exclude us from load shedding - Gauteng health facilities
- Load shedding has indirectly led to deaths at various health facilities
- Modiba pleads with Eskom to remove health facilities from load shedding
Various health practitioners have come out and asked for Eskom to remove health facilities from the load shedding schedule.
The latest person to do so is Gauteng health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.
That is something that we are pushing for.Motalatale Modiba - Gauteng Health Spokesperson
The Gauteng Health Department in the meantime is servicing their generators regularly and making sure they're in good condition.
Even when we are exempted, it doesn't mean that we will not necessarily encounter some of the challenges.Motalatale Modiba -Gauteng Health Spokesperson
Government is also turning to solar power to soften the blow on Eskom.
Those are some of the interventions that are being made to make sure our health facilities are protected from the impact of load shedding.Motalatale Modiba -Gauteng Health Spokesperson
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
