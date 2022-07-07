Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
SARS keeps their doors open while some of its employees embark on an industrial action
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Delphine Govender - Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Perpetua
Today at 18:48
What is the future of fine wine?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chair of the Stellenbosch wine
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at duty free industry and why Ireland has benefited so much from it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA Just how much trouble is Koeberg in? The Money Show talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence. 12 July 2022 10:54 PM
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
Two community correctional service employees shot dead in Duduza It's understood the pair were killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded. 12 July 2022 7:44 PM
View all Local
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa expected to call family meeting soon over energy crisis Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor at Business Day, speaks to Mandy about the country's energy crisis. 12 July 2022 2:05 PM
DA leader finds decision not to set up committee on Phala Phala 'unfathomable' Mandy Wiener spoke to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the party’s response to this decision. 12 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Politics
'With SA's level of crisis the NPC is needed, can make a difference' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stellenbosch University's Professor Mark Swilling, Commissioner at the National Planning Commission. 12 July 2022 7:47 PM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
Cosatu: 40 Standard Bank staff sacked for refusing COVID jab must be reinstated This comes after the bank scrapped its mandatory vaccination policy after assessing the state of the pandemic as well as regulatio... 12 July 2022 6:00 PM
View all Business
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut' Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media 12 July 2022 9:38 PM
'Phantom pregnancies are more common among depressed women' Clement Manyathela interviews psychiatrist Dr Ryan Fuller to explain how a phantom pregnancy occurs. 12 July 2022 1:36 PM
Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will all... 12 July 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
View all Entertainment
The Sri Lankan protests explained Refilwe Moloto speaks to a journalist and economic research analyst in Sri Lanka, Shiran Illanperuma, about the protest action ha... 12 July 2022 9:53 AM
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills [WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win. 11 July 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Fussy penguins turn up their beaks at cheaper fish option As prices keep rising, an aquarium in Japan tried to cut costs by switching its penguins to a cheaper fish. 9 July 2022 5:51 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times

7 July 2022 7:59 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sadag
Mental health
Mindfulness

Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African Depression and Anxiety Group spokesperson Vanisha Gordhan about staying positive.

With so many negative things at our doorstep as South Africans, we should avoid getting sucked in as this can compromise collective mental health.

Overwhelming your mind with negativity can weigh you down.

It is therefore important to self-examine your state of mind amid these trying times.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African Depression and Anxiety Group spokesperson Vanisha Gordhan about staying positive.

When everything starts to feel overwhelming, the first thing to do is take a moment to acknowledge your feelings.

Sometimes the best thing to do is to speak to a friend and verbalise your emotions so that you can start to address them.

Otherwise, take a few minutes for yourself to decompress.

You can do this by taking a walk, listening to some music, or just breathing - those few minutes can help you clear your mind and find a way to keep moving.

It can be challenging to be mindful when we’re affected by factors outside our control but looking after our mental health can make all the difference in getting through a tough day.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times




7 July 2022 7:59 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sadag
Mental health
Mindfulness

More from Your journey towards mental health begins with a safe space to share

Happy Nurses, happy patients - Caring for the mental health of nurses

12 May 2022 6:13 PM

On International Nurses Day, a call to focus on the mental health of those nurses contributing to society in their unique way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Callers open up about their mental health

24 February 2022 3:44 PM

Caller Rachel tells Relebogile Mabotja it is difficult to explain how one feels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adolescents and teens are the most at-risk age group for suicide - SADAG

17 February 2022 1:52 PM

702's Africa Melane facilitates a discussion with pundits on how to fight the scourge of depression and suicide among teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting

Local

Nehawu to down tools after wage negotiations with SARS deadlock

Business Local

Advocate Malesela Teffo withdraws as counsel in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Local

EWN Highlights

Load shedding: Delays and resignations at Koeberg bad news for SA

12 July 2022 10:54 PM

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

One person killed in Mamelodi tavern shooting

12 July 2022 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA