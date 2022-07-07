Who is to blame for load shedding? Gwede Mantashe or Pravin Gordan?
Writer at large for Fin24, Carol Paton says the private sector is the solution to the rolling blackouts.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paton says Eskom does not have the money or ability to build new power stations.
The country is currently experiencing rolling blackouts, with short notice from Eskom when the stages change.
Paton says the private sector is willing to build power stations and windmill solar farms.
It's been a problem that he's [Gwede Mantashe] had this ideological position on energy but the quickest thing to do is to build these windmill solar farms and the quickest way to get energy.Carol Paton, Writer at Large - Fin24
Every day and every minute wasted, it's investment lost, economic growth lost, there are just so many costs. Mantashe has been a minister for three years and when he came he had this stubborn plan of don't rush me, don't tell me to build renewables, I am doing this my way, I am the minister.Carol Paton, Writer at Large - Fin24
Paton says Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordon is not blame-free in all these rolling blackouts.
He has not been active. The Eskom board has no engineer there.Carol Paton, Writer at Large - Fin24
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
