What's taking the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy probe so long?
The cause of the deaths of 21 young people at East London's Enyobeni Tavern is yet to be determined - almost two weeks since the tragedy.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to a renowned forensic expert, Dr David Klatzow about the forensic investigation process.
When there is death, said Klatzow, from a forensic perspective, every living person should leave the scene and the venue must be sealed.
I’m almost certain that wasn’t done because there are reports about the owners taking alcohol out of the building. That’s a crucial mistake to allow that to happen if it did happen.Dr David Klatzow, renowned forensic expert
In such cases, it’s essential to seal the scene to determine the cause of death and to avoid tampering with potential leads.
Only forensic personnel are entitled to be at the scene until an investigation is concluded or when the police state that there is no more evidence.
The funeral service for the deceased was held on Wednesday and hopefully, answers to the tragedy will follow soon.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What's taking the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy probe so long?
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
