WATCH: Journalist Chriselda Lewis accidentally calls Ramaphosa Mr Phala Phal...

We all have that moment where we forget someone's name or call them by a nickname.
SABC reporter Chriselda Lewis accidentally addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa as Mr Phala Phal....
This comes as investigations are ongoing into the president's Phala Phala farm burglary where $4 million was allegedly stolen.
Watch the video below:
“Mr Phala phal….” 🤣🤣🤣— Lindokuhle Matanzima Sixabayi (@Lindo_sixa) July 6, 2022
Bathong @Chriseldalewis 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZaDC97nCqt
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News