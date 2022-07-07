WATCH: Haibo! Lady claiming South Africans keep lions as pets goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A video of a lady trying to raise awareness about lions has gone viral. The lady says that South Africans keep lions as pets and later toss them to the side of the streets.
South Africans had a field day in the comments section.
Watch the video below:
@iloveatiya The work that @dohawildliferescue is doing is AMAZING 💕 #dohawildliferescue #wildliferescue ♬ original sound - Love Atiya
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111505451_african-lion-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-specie-panthera-leo-family-of-felidae.html
