Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival

Today at 15:50
{Property Feature} How landlords can remain in business with the current trend of people moving from renting to home owners
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grant Smee - Managing Director at Belmont Property Group
Today at 16:10
July By Elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Fuel wholesalers calls for SA to get refineries up and running again
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Morgan - CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Today at 16:40
{PROMO} In Conversation with Standard Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Power Research findings on how power cuts have impacted the economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Connie Mulder, Head of the Solidarity Research Institute and the author of the report.
Today at 17:20
Load Shedding posses long term risk to the agricultural sector and economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
Today at 18:11
Bidvest plunges into the Australian pool with the acquisition of cleaning business for R1.8bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:12
Dealmakers are facing the reality that a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Jacobsberg - Director at Andersen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
[PITCHED] Johnson resigns leaving UK economy facing uncertain period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azad Zangana - Senior European economist and strategist at Schroders
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What it means to be the meat in the sandwich
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do good companies make good investments? (the good company, is a good investment fallacy)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
7 July 2022 10:08 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
burna boy
baby face
Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year hiatus.

South Africans will finally feel the high-energy performance spirit of Nigerian artist, Burna Boy as he is set to headline the Dstv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. Organisers made the big announcement on Wednesday.

The festival - set for 24 and 25 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will also see another Grammy-winning artist take to the stage, RnB legend, Babyface.

Like many other events, the festival couldn't be held in the past two years because of COVID-19.

Aside from the delicious food and unbeatable atmosphere at the festival, attendees will be treated to a variety of music this year.

Burna Boy will kick off the main stage on Saturday, September 24, alongside local kwaito legends Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe, Arthur Mafokate, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs. Major League DJs will be on the decks on the main stage joined by G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.

Taking over the main stage on Sunday, September 25, will be 12-time Grammy winner Babyface, with Digable Planets, which includes Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler, Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira, and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving. Oskido, Vinny, Christos, DJ Ganyani and DJ Fresh complete the Sunday line-up.

Sadly, however, there will be no kids zone this year.

General Access tickets are currently available at R690 each, while tickets to the Delicious Lounge will set you back R1 950 each. And tickets for the Ambassador Luxury Suite, hosted by celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, are R5 850 each. Food and drinks for the day are covered in the price.

Purchase your tickets here.


This article first appeared on EWN : Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
