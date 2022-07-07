Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival





South Africans will finally feel the high-energy performance spirit of Nigerian artist, Burna Boy as he is set to headline the Dstv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. Organisers made the big announcement on Wednesday.

The festival - set for 24 and 25 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will also see another Grammy-winning artist take to the stage, RnB legend, Babyface.

Like many other events, the festival couldn't be held in the past two years because of COVID-19.

Aside from the delicious food and unbeatable atmosphere at the festival, attendees will be treated to a variety of music this year.

Burna Boy will kick off the main stage on Saturday, September 24, alongside local kwaito legends Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe, Arthur Mafokate, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs. Major League DJs will be on the decks on the main stage joined by G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.

Taking over the main stage on Sunday, September 25, will be 12-time Grammy winner Babyface, with Digable Planets, which includes Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler, Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira, and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving. Oskido, Vinny, Christos, DJ Ganyani and DJ Fresh complete the Sunday line-up.

Sadly, however, there will be no kids zone this year.

General Access tickets are currently available at R690 each, while tickets to the Delicious Lounge will set you back R1 950 each. And tickets for the Ambassador Luxury Suite, hosted by celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, are R5 850 each. Food and drinks for the day are covered in the price.

