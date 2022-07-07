Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival
South Africans will finally feel the high-energy performance spirit of Nigerian artist, Burna Boy as he is set to headline the Dstv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. Organisers made the big announcement on Wednesday.
The festival - set for 24 and 25 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will also see another Grammy-winning artist take to the stage, RnB legend, Babyface.
If you were waiting for the announcement, if you were waiting for permission and if you were looking for the sign, well here it is.— #DStvDeliciousFestival (@DeliciousFestSA) July 6, 2022
Drum roll please! 🥁
We are stoked to announce THE ONE AND ONLY @burnaboy as one of our headline artists for #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G6GiOYYKCj
Like many other events, the festival couldn't be held in the past two years because of COVID-19.
Aside from the delicious food and unbeatable atmosphere at the festival, attendees will be treated to a variety of music this year.
Burna Boy will kick off the main stage on Saturday, September 24, alongside local kwaito legends Mdu Masilela, Kabelo Mabalane, Thebe, Arthur Mafokate, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs. Major League DJs will be on the decks on the main stage joined by G-Force, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez Holworthy, DJ Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane.
A fire Saturday lineup 🔥 #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/9z3Qk9mT6P— #DStvDeliciousFestival (@DeliciousFestSA) July 6, 2022
Taking over the main stage on Sunday, September 25, will be 12-time Grammy winner Babyface, with Digable Planets, which includes Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler, Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira, and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving. Oskido, Vinny, Christos, DJ Ganyani and DJ Fresh complete the Sunday line-up.
Sadly, however, there will be no kids zone this year.
Delish fam, are you even ready?? ❤️🔥 #DStvDeliciousFestival2022 pic.twitter.com/yQFEqdUmJT— #DStvDeliciousFestival (@DeliciousFestSA) July 6, 2022
General Access tickets are currently available at R690 each, while tickets to the Delicious Lounge will set you back R1 950 each. And tickets for the Ambassador Luxury Suite, hosted by celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, are R5 850 each. Food and drinks for the day are covered in the price.
Purchase your tickets here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival
More from Entertainment
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?
Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.Read More
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.Read More
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.Read More
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me
The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional.Read More
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture
Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film Commission lecture.Read More
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope'
Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.Read More
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years
The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic.Read More
What's gone viral: Breastfeeding woman saves goose from eagle
Bongani chats to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about what's going viral around the world.Read More
WATCH: Mom falling and mooning everybody at child's sport's day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More