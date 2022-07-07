Idols SA S18, children's clothing line & a cookbook: Somizi is living the dream
Say what you want about Somizi, but it is undeniable that the media personality is one of the most iconic stars to ever come out of South Africa.
Having done everything from film to television to fashion, The 49-year-old likens himself to a a jack of all trades and master of all.
The Living the Dream with Somizi star has been a mainstay in South African pop culture since he was 13 years old when he starred in both the Sarafina! stage production, something he calls the best experience of his life and career.
From 12 until I was 19, I travelled the world [for the 'Sarafina!' stage production]... It was the best time to experience all those cities, the cultures, and everything else, the food - something that I would never do now because I get homesick very quickly.Somizi - Media personality
The movie was also very exciting to be filmed in Soweto... the entire community is watching us! That felt so good and having all these cameras and the treatment. As a kid, it was just an amazing start to your career.Somizi - Media personality and SA pop culture icon
One of the things that makes Somizi such an infectious personality is his unapologetic expression of himself and the sheer positivity he radiates, something the star says has gotten him through some of the lowest points in his life.
I think I am one of the most positive people on earth. I see a silver lining in every situation! No matter how bad the situation is, I always see hope. I always see a lesson. I always see a teaching. I know that is the reason why I keep coming back up.Somizi - Media personality
It is perhaps this outlook on life that has prevented Somizi from feeling the pressures that come with being a celebrity and from wavering from his authentic self.
I'm as real as I can be. So, I never felt the pressure... The older I get, the better it becomes, as well, because I've realised I'm not defined by any of the things that either I own, or anything around me. I was Somizi before I was even born... Trust me, I am going to be Somizi forever.Somizi - Media personality
This, however, doesn't mean that the _Idols SA _judge never experiences his fair share of very human emotions like romantic loneliness, especially following his messy divorce from ex-husband Mohale Motaung early in 2022.
Motaung accused Somizi of abuse and adultery in 2021.
August 7, 2021
Due to the serious nature of Motaung's allegations, Somizi publicly denied these claims, accusing his ex-husband of defamation.
I don't get angry or want to become revengeful when certain things happen. I do get the lesson. I took certain things for granted or I ignored certain things. Now, I'm not ignoring certain things. I've learned if something doesn't feel right, it doesn't feel right. It's not you being delusional or hallucinating. So, I'm really more careful and more honest.Somizi - Media personality
Along with Idols SA season 18 beginning filming in a few weeks, Somizi plans on launching his children's clothing line in September and a new cookbook, Breakfast with Somizi, in November.
You can catch season 5 of Somizi's hit reality TV show, Living the Dream with Somizi, on Showmax now.
Listen to the full interview below.
