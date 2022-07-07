Over 300 schools in Limpopo still using pit toilets - Section 27
Last year, the Limpopo High Court declared the issue of sanitation in schools in Limpopo as a 'national emergency' that 'must be treated accordingly'.
This was on the back of a case brought by the Komape family, assisted by public interest law clinic Section27, following the 2014 drowning of five-year-old Michael Komape in a pit toilet at the Mahlodumela Primary School in the province.
In Limpopo alone, over 300 schools still rely on pit toilets and the government says it can eradicate the pit toilets in 2030.
Why so long? This is the question Section 27 is asking as they fight tooth and nail to get the government to act faster.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Section 27 attorney, Demichelle Petherbridge about this.
It is far worse; it is 286 schools in terms of the new Limpopo department of education's data and there are 78 schools that are missing from their list, and this is not the worst province. We know KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are worse.Demichelle Petherbridge, attorney - Section 27
We still see inconsistencies, we still see the information missing and why we are pleased by the budget we are concerned they will not have enough money for what they need.Demichelle Petherbridge, attorney - Section 27
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
‘She is on her own’ - expert on withdrawal of Mkhwebane’s appeal application
Mandy Weiner spoke to legal analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala on where the reversal of Mkhwebane's appeal application leaves the currently-suspended public protector.Read More
SA poets call for corruption-free, sustainable arts sector
Clement Manyathela spoke to arts entrepreneur and award-winning copywriter, Thabiso Mohare, as well as poet, educator and founder of the Poetry Zone ZA, Mandisa Vundla about the world of poetry.Read More
What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality
Lester Kiewit spoke to conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa about morality and the impact the arrest of Western Cape's most wanted man may have on Khayelitsha residents.Read More
Rising fuel prices felt across the country as taxi fare increase on the cards
Mandy Wiener spoke to chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Bafana Magagula about the impact of rising costs on taxi commuters' pockets.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
Men encouraged to take part in Mashilo foundation's annual fatherhood run
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mashilo said the Sylvester Mashilo Foundation is meant to address the 'epidemic' of fatherlessness and create a safer world for children where their fathers and father figures are healthily present in their lives.Read More
What's taking the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy probe so long?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to forensic expert, Dr David Klatzow, about the forensic investigation process.Read More
Who is to blame for load shedding? Gwede Mantashe or Pravin Gordan?
Writer at large for Fin24, Carol Paton, says the private sector is the solution to the rolling blackouts.Read More