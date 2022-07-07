SA poets call for corruption-free, sustainable arts sector





Poets Thabiso 'Afurakan' Mohare and Mandisa Vundla are calling for proper administration and funding to improve the creative arts sector in South Africa.

Vundla is an educator and the founder of the Poetry Zone ZA - which is a development agency focused on improving the quality of spoken word poetry in the country, while Mohare is also an award-winning copywriter.

They reflected on how they navigated their calling to poetry during a discussion with Clement Manyathela for 702's Across the Desk feature.

The arts and culture sector has been tainted by allegations of fund mismanagement and procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were set aside to cushion performing artists - who could not do their jobs owing to COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Mohare said that the creative sector needed skilled people with capabilities to secure financial investment.

I think one of the things we need to desperately improve is administration around the arts. I think in South Africa, our arts administration is corrupt and that is where lots of money and investments get lost. Thabiso Mohare, poet and copywriter

Poetry needs the same kind of ecosystem as music does. We need people who are managers, we need people who are accountants, people who are booking agents, people who are doing public relations and content for poets. We need people who are running organisations that are running festivals and we need people who are managing grants to distribute to poets and we don't have such institutions. Thabiso Mohare, poet and copywriter

Asked about her poetic style and content, Vundla responded and said current socio-economic issues including the safety of women inspired her writing.

I am such an archiver of African culture, black African women, and the conditions that we are facing in South Africa, and I document my life and the challenges of how I navigate the world, and that is the reason I write poetry. And I have been writing to survive as a black woman in South Africa. Mandisa Vundla, founder - Poetry Zone ZA

