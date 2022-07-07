SA poets call for corruption-free, sustainable arts sector
Poets Thabiso 'Afurakan' Mohare and Mandisa Vundla are calling for proper administration and funding to improve the creative arts sector in South Africa.
Vundla is an educator and the founder of the Poetry Zone ZA - which is a development agency focused on improving the quality of spoken word poetry in the country, while Mohare is also an award-winning copywriter.
They reflected on how they navigated their calling to poetry during a discussion with Clement Manyathela for 702's Across the Desk feature.
The arts and culture sector has been tainted by allegations of fund mismanagement and procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds were set aside to cushion performing artists - who could not do their jobs owing to COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Mohare said that the creative sector needed skilled people with capabilities to secure financial investment.
I think one of the things we need to desperately improve is administration around the arts. I think in South Africa, our arts administration is corrupt and that is where lots of money and investments get lost.Thabiso Mohare, poet and copywriter
Poetry needs the same kind of ecosystem as music does. We need people who are managers, we need people who are accountants, people who are booking agents, people who are doing public relations and content for poets. We need people who are running organisations that are running festivals and we need people who are managing grants to distribute to poets and we don't have such institutions.Thabiso Mohare, poet and copywriter
Asked about her poetic style and content, Vundla responded and said current socio-economic issues including the safety of women inspired her writing.
I am such an archiver of African culture, black African women, and the conditions that we are facing in South Africa, and I document my life and the challenges of how I navigate the world, and that is the reason I write poetry. And I have been writing to survive as a black woman in South Africa.Mandisa Vundla, founder - Poetry Zone ZA
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Lifestyle
How you can spread a little sweetness with Cupcakes of Hope this Mandela Day
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with awareness coordinator at Cupcakes of Hope, Stephanie Malan about raising funds for the organisation - which helps kids with cancer.Read More
WATCH: Haibo! Lady claiming South Africans keep lions as pets goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
Slowing way down is just one way of saving a fortune in fuel.Read More
More from Local
‘She is on her own’ - expert on withdrawal of Mkhwebane’s appeal application
Mandy Weiner spoke to legal analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala on where the reversal of Mkhwebane's appeal application leaves the currently-suspended public protector.Read More
What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality
Lester Kiewit spoke to conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa about morality and the impact the arrest of Western Cape's most wanted man may have on Khayelitsha residents.Read More
Rising fuel prices felt across the country as taxi fare increase on the cards
Mandy Wiener spoke to chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Bafana Magagula about the impact of rising costs on taxi commuters' pockets.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
Men encouraged to take part in Mashilo foundation's annual fatherhood run
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mashilo said the Sylvester Mashilo Foundation is meant to address the 'epidemic' of fatherlessness and create a safer world for children where their fathers and father figures are healthily present in their lives.Read More
Over 300 schools in Limpopo still using pit toilets - Section 27
Section 27 attorney Demichelle Petherbridge says missing data makes it impossible to really assess the problem.Read More
What's taking the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy probe so long?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to forensic expert, Dr David Klatzow, about the forensic investigation process.Read More
Who is to blame for load shedding? Gwede Mantashe or Pravin Gordan?
Writer at large for Fin24, Carol Paton, says the private sector is the solution to the rolling blackouts.Read More