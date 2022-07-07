Men encouraged to take part in Mashilo foundation's annual fatherhood run
In a bid to raise awareness about the 'epidemic' that is fatherlessness in South Africa, the Sylvester Mashilo Foundation Fatherhood campaign has found itself a spot on the Johannesburg running calendar.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mashilo said the annual fatherhood run is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of fatherhood and the impact the presence of fathers has in their children's lives.
The longest race will be 67km and will be completed in 2 days starting on the 15th of July, while the shortest races - starting from 2 and 5km will be run on the 16th of July.
As men, we have not stepped up and it doesn't even matter what happened between the father and the mother of the child, what matters is that both have a responsibility to be there for that child.Sylvester Mashilo, Founder - Sylvester Mashilo Foundation
Mashilo explained how the races will differ with the blue ribbon - the ultimate one.
If anyone wants to participate but cannot afford the fee, we want them.Sylvester Mashilo, Founder - Sylvester Mashilo Foundation
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
