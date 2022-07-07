Rising fuel prices felt across the country as taxi fare increase on the cards
The effect of rising costs is being felt across the country and taxi commuters are feeling the sting of taxi fare increases.
Mandy Wiener spoke to the chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Bafana Magagula about the rising costs.
According to Magagula, the recent price hike is not related to the recent rising fuel costs but rather a result of annual price reviews.
However, the taxi association plans to meet with the minister of transport on Thursday to discuss whether a further price increase will be necessary or if it can be avoided.
SANTACO leadership will today hold a meeting with Minister of Transport to discuss among others the fuel price dilemma and its impact on the taxi industry operations.— SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) July 7, 2022
As the taxi industry, understanding the difficulties of the taxi commuters, we are trying not to increase to such that they may not afford.Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
