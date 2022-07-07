Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party
JOHANNESBURG - Boris Johnson on Thursday officially announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party and said he would resign as UK’s prime minister once his replacement is found.
“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister, and I agree that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now," Johnson said.
The 58-year-old bows out after three tumultuous years in charge.
His leadership was marked by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and mounting scandals.
Johnson's resignation also follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership.
