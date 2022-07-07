Mandy's book of the week: The book that details the arrest of Dr Sean Davison





Euthanasia activist and founder of Dignity SA, Dr Sean Davison, has released a new book titled The Price of Mercy that looks into his arrest for performing euthanasia on three men and conviction of their murder.

He became a free man in June and struck off the roll of medical practitioners in South Africa.

The New Zealand-born doctor was convicted for the murder of three terminally-ill men, Dr Anrich Burger, Richard Holland and Justin Varian in 2019.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Davison says the book details the shock of his arrest for conviction of murder.

It was a huge shock! I didn't expect to get arrested for murder, I didn't expect to get arrest and I didn't even know there was a police investigation going on at that time, and the charge of murder was really shocking. Dr Sean Davison, Author

Dr Anrich Burger was a quantitative medical doctor, he planned his own death, even obtained medication himself and at the end, to be charged with murder was a horrendous shock and to learn later that mandatory sentence was life imprisonment, was really shocking and scaring times. Dr Sean Davison, Author

