Board games can improve your children's strategic thinking - expert





Gaming expert Stefan Roets believes that children need to play more of board games to accelerate and increase their level of thinking and communication.

Video games have become addictive and replaced most of the traditional board games since the evolution of technology - including chess, snakes and ladders, monopoly and ludo to mention a few.

Speaking to 702's Ray White, spokesperson for Solarpop, Stefan Roets, says board gaming can also help parents to bond with their children.

There is a lot of cognitive skills that board gaming develops and that is your strategic thinking, manage your resources, helps on general knowledge, improve your vocabulary. If you are parent, it gives you a bonding time with your children and it gives you an opportunity to teach them as well. Stefan Roets - Solarpop spokesperson

I think one of the overlooked benefits of board games, is that they gives you a safe environment in which children can learn to win, but also learn how to lose. Stefan Roets - Solarpop spokesperson

Listen to the audio for more.