'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative. 7 July 2022 9:00 PM
Eskom confirms R876m debt settlement by City of Tshwane The municipality was supposed to pay its debt by 17 June this year but finally paid it on Thursday instead. 7 July 2022 8:10 PM
Board games can improve your children's strategic thinking - expert Ray White speaks to Solarpop's spokesperson, Stefan Roets, about the importance of playing board games. 7 July 2022 4:41 PM
View all Local
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chai... 7 July 2022 7:23 AM
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
View all Politics
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want. 7 July 2022 6:05 PM
All striking Eskom staff return to work, stage 4 power cuts announced for Friday Eskom said it was still required to continue implementing load shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation had been no... 7 July 2022 4:29 PM
View all Business
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative. 7 July 2022 9:00 PM
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want. 7 July 2022 6:05 PM
Board games can improve your children's strategic thinking - expert Ray White speaks to Solarpop's spokesperson, Stefan Roets, about the importance of playing board games. 7 July 2022 4:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communic... 4 July 2022 1:05 PM
View all Entertainment
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 July 2022 4:17 PM
Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party Johnson's resignation follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership. 7 July 2022 2:47 PM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all World
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
View all Africa
What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want. 7 July 2022 6:05 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker

7 July 2022 4:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Refile Moloto
War in Ukraine

Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The Ukrainian military is failing to stop Russian advances in its eastern regions and Russia now claims to be in complete control of the Luhansk province, after the fall of the province’s last city Lysychansk.

“The Ukrainian forces are doing worse and worse,” said international correspondent Adam Gilchrist, speaking to Refilwe Moloto.

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

RELATED: Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

“Maybe there is an inevitability about this if you take the Russian army with all their artillery. They are now getting their tactics spot-on, reducing parts of Ukraine to rubble, making them uninhabitable.

“This could be over, maybe, by Christmas.”

Russian rhetoric is also increasingly belligerent.

"The Chechen parliament speaker said: 'We will win! And unless President Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin!’"

Scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker




7 July 2022 4:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Refile Moloto
War in Ukraine

More from World

Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party

7 July 2022 2:47 PM

Johnson's resignation follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

7 July 2022 2:44 PM

Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan

4 July 2022 3:41 PM

China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs

4 July 2022 11:17 AM

What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member

30 June 2022 7:18 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well

29 June 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga

29 June 2022 3:10 PM

The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?

29 June 2022 12:31 PM

Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals

29 June 2022 11:07 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party

World

Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review

Politics Local

Who is to blame for load shedding? Gwede Mantashe or Pravin Gordan?

Local

EWN Highlights

Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs

7 July 2022 9:00 PM

Eskom confirms R876m debt settlement by City of Tshwane

7 July 2022 8:10 PM

Hillary Gardee murder trial: Defence argue against broadcasting the proceedings

7 July 2022 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA