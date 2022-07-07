'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker
The Ukrainian military is failing to stop Russian advances in its eastern regions and Russia now claims to be in complete control of the Luhansk province, after the fall of the province’s last city Lysychansk.
“The Ukrainian forces are doing worse and worse,” said international correspondent Adam Gilchrist, speaking to Refilwe Moloto.
RELATED: Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
“Maybe there is an inevitability about this if you take the Russian army with all their artillery. They are now getting their tactics spot-on, reducing parts of Ukraine to rubble, making them uninhabitable.
“This could be over, maybe, by Christmas.”
Russian rhetoric is also increasingly belligerent.
"The Chechen parliament speaker said: 'We will win! And unless President Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin!’"
Scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182828162_ww3-world-war-3-symbol-businessman-turns-the-wooden-cube-and-changes-the-concept-word-world-war-2-to.html?vti=n0sgcy77xpb0fd64c0-2-105
More from World
Boris Johnson resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party
Johnson's resignation follows a number of resignations this week from his top team in protest of his leadership.Read More
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan
China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs
What would YOU do? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More