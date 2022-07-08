Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300
JOHANNESBURG – It’s halfway through the year and between increasing fuel prices and uncertain electricity supply, South Africa’s reality paints a bleak and uninspiring picture.
However, art has been known to thrive in hard times, offering reprieve to people who need it the most.
Here's a chance to lift some spirits with a line-up of exciting live music entertainment in Johannesburg to suit anyone’s thinning wallet.
GROOVE BIENNALE 2022
The fourth and final Night Embassy instalment presents Groove Biennale – a music-infused looking glass into the creative side of the construction industry. The alternative Joburg nightlife experience will be on show from 8 - 10 July in Bramley.
The party headlines DJ and architect DormantYouth, who will showcase a marrying of architectural forms and the experience of music-based events at night.
The event starts at 18:00 and entrance is free, book your spot here.
MARKET THEATRE’S JAZZY JULY
The Market Theatre presents Jazzy July featuring legendary trumpeter Sydney Mavundla on 8 – 9 of July 2022.
The annual jazz festival returns this July offering an eclectic mix of South Africa’s most innovative voices.
Secure your spot on webtickets.
JIM BEAM WELCOME SESSIONS: DANGERFIELDS, SMOKEY MERCLE AND URBAN VILLAGE
Bourbon drink Jim Beam presents a merging of artists, venues and music lovers in their Jim Beam welcome sessions.
The live music events feature post-punk band Dangerfields, rock band Smokey Mercle as well as popular Soweto folk group Urban Village on the 9th of July at Sognage in Joburg.
Click here on how to book your ticket.
MET A_MORPHOSIS SHOWCASE
Sketch artist and poet, Thando Motumi also known as MetAMorphosis presents his enlightening showcase of abstract art and spoken-word poetry interwoven with intricate freestyle.
He will be at Leano restaurant in Braamfontein on 9 July from 19:30 to 22:00
To catch him live, secure your spot here.
NAROW_BI JOBURG’S PARTY + MARKET
Where a flee market meets live music entertainment, good vibes and even better people, NarowBi presents Party plus Market on 9 July at Urban Zulu Backpackers.
R100 gets you in. Visit Quicket for booking information.
This article first appeared on EWN : Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300
