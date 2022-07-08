It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert
A property expert has advised landlords to retain monthly rent money for tenants as more people are moving out of rented rooms to become home owners.
People working remotely will see the housing market growing compared to the past year.
However, Grant Smee, who is the managing director at Belmont Property Group, tells Thabo Mdluli that despite the rate of people moving out, landlords should avoid hiking monthly rates for remaining tenants.
Smee added that the demand for people buying houses remained high amid the country's ailing economy.
I don't think landlords are in a position across the country to increase their rates, it is not the right time to increase your rent. In fact, if you don't do anything, you hold on to a very good tenant at the moment and keep your rent going at current rate or if not, drop it slightly for retainment.Grant Smee, Managing director - Belmont Property Group
I do think the demand for home buying is going to continue, maybe not as hot as the market has been for the last couple of years but certainly it will still stay quite high.Grant Smee, Managing director - Belmont Property Group
