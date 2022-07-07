Eskom confirms R876m debt settlement by City of Tshwane
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom in Gauteng has confirmed that the City of Tshwane has paid its debt of R876 million to the cash-strapped utility.
The municipality was supposed to pay its debt by 17 June this year but only did it on Thursday instead.
We can confirm that we paid @Eskom_SA an ammount of R876,296,947.97 today at 10:24:08. We hope that the power utility will provide the people of @CityTshwane with constant and reliable power supply.— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 7, 2022
However, the city proposed that it enter into a payment settlement with Eskom, which denied the offer.
Eskom in Gauteng's Amanda Qithi said: “The payment comes after we rejected the city’s offer to enter into payment settlement arrangements and escalated the matter, once again, to the Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams. We thank the city for the amount paid and trust that it will honour its future payments.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom confirms R876m debt settlement by City of Tshwane
