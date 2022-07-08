What is the current state of Eskom? An expert weighs in
South Africa has seen frequent load shedding recently and while it will hopefully ease slightly over the weekend, Eskom has warned that it could be a few weeks before we are rid of the constant power cuts.
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst and physicist at the University of Johannesburg - Professor Hartmut Winkler about the state of Eskom.
This is as the power utility and unions concluded a wage agreement on Tuesday, which will see workers earning 7 percent more, among other adjustments, with workers now back at work. However, this alone is not enough to fix the situation.
This time of year is one when the electricity demand is the highest, which means any disruptions will affect the electricity supply severely.
Therefore, despite the workers returning to work, the disruption partnered with the deep problems with the infrastructure at Eskom is causing strain on the supply.
I think that’s been Eskom’s biggest problem over the last year or so, that they have power stations which are not just broken down where you can walk in and get it done… these are situations which demand months if not years to get fixed.Professor Hartmut Winkler, energy analyst and physicist at University of Johannesburg
According to Winkler, usually Eskom tries to schedule their maintenance to not fall over the winter season because any issues to the power stations automatically lead to load shedding.
Eskom has some plans to return the Koeberg power station to service in the next few weeks, which will hopefully lead to a reduction in load shedding.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
