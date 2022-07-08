Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Eskom cannot solve this problem alone - Prof Tinyiko Maluleke

8 July 2022 8:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
Eskom power grid

The National Planning Commission says the 100 megawatts ceiling for private companies to produce their own electricity should be removed.

The National Planning Commission (NPC) says the 100 megawatts ceiling for private companies to produce their own electricity is a key obstacle in adding new generation and electricity storage capacity, and it should be removed.

On Wednesday, the NPC called for a declaration of an 'energy emergency' - to override any red tape currently preventing the construction of new electricity capacity. This would make it possible to build 10 000 megawatts of new generation and 5 000 megawatts of new storage capacity over the next two years.

Currently, South Africa is experiencing rolling power cuts, which has seen the country plunged into stage load shedding in recent weeks.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, deputy chairperson of the commission - Professor Tinyiko Maluleke said Eskom cannot solve this problem alone and should allow everyone to contribute to the power grid.

Declaring this crisis an emergency would afford the state to act swiftly, to be able to set aside red tape and make sure that what needs to be done is done swiftly and efficiently to end load shedding.

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, deputy chairperson - National Planning Commission

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, deputy chairperson - National Planning Commission

There is a technical engineering side to the problem we have. But I don't think even Eskom is expected to solve this by itself that's why Eskom needs assistance with additional capacity.

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, deputy chairperson - National Planning Commission

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, deputy chairperson - National Planning Commission

Listen to the full interview below:




