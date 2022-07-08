Resentment, anger and shock still simmers in Alex a year after July unrest
JOHANNESBURG - Billions of rands in damage, businesses battling to recover and many still without jobs, the country is counting the cost exactly one year since the July unrest.
The looting and violence that claimed over 350 lives nationally, occurred from 9 to 18 July last year.
During this period, crowds ransacked several businesses and public infrastructure, mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, causing damage amounting to billions of rands.
READ MORE: • 'SA going back and not forward': Emotional scars linger a year after July unrest • A year after July unrest, eThekwini businesses still in recovery • July unrest: One year later - A look back at the riots that shook SA
In Gauteng, shopping malls and factories were looted in many areas.
Navigating a tight maze of streets in the densely populated community of Alexandra, residents have spent a year picking up the pieces.
However, some of the conditions in which the July unrest occurred have worsened, such as the spiralling cost of living.
Although on the surface, residents seem to be carrying on with their lives, the obvious cannot be ignored.
There is deep resentment, anger, shock and disbelief, with some residents accusing the community of turning its back on each other during the grim days of violence and looting.
"They took everything. Some of them were fighting, you know... 'I want this thing'," one resident said.
"I was upset by the whole thing," another said.
Many others are divided though – residents who witnessed the destruction last year have placed the blame on the government and police.
"The country that we live in today is actually lawless," one man said.
"The police were not assisting, in fact, the police were just there, staring at everything that was happening," a woman explained.
"And they expected that when they die, the ANC is going to deliver this to them. They failed," another man said.
As the country limps out of the aftermath of last year's riots, residents say there are more questions than answers on who should take accountability.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Riots and looting in Alex
This article first appeared on EWN : Resentment, anger and shock still simmers in Alex a year after July unrest
