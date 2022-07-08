Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: Teffo back in Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: July Unrest Anniversary coverage- How lives affected beyond the unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 15:20
Gauteng ANC meeting underway this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:10
A year since the July unrest which brought about destruction for businesses across KwaZulu-Natal,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melanie Veness
Today at 16:20
The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokuthula Monaheng - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival Media Director
Today at 16:50
{Analysis} DA up in arms as Mayor to cut power to owing Municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 17:10
A year since the KZN riots, have all insurance claims been paid?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Muzi Dladla - Executive Manager- Stakeholder Management for SASRIA
Today at 17:40
{FEATURE} A Song, A Book and Dish with Sally Burdett
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sally Burdett - News Anchor on eNCA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Art House Collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elana Brundyn - co-founder at Art House Collection
No Items to show
Latest Local
JMPD, TMPD lament untrained civilians directing traffic Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla 8 July 2022 2:27 PM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a di... 8 July 2022 1:33 PM
View all Local
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chai... 7 July 2022 7:23 AM
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
View all Politics
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlo... 8 July 2022 12:46 PM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
View all Business
Let’s talk about sex: how to feel confident about all your body parts Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and relationship therapist Caroline Webb about being sexually confident and dealing with insecurit... 8 July 2022 12:54 PM
Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300 Here's a chance to lift some spirits with a line-up of exciting live music entertainment to suit anyone’s thinning wallet. 8 July 2022 12:41 PM
'Wine Not' enjoy locally produced wine at Sandton Convention Centre this weekend Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Proudly SA's chief marketing officer Happy Ngidi says all wine lovers should raise their glass to loca... 8 July 2022 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 July 2022 4:17 PM
View all World
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Tennis
Wimbledon

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.
  • Rafael Nadal forced to withdraw from Wimbledon
  • Djokovic to take home the spoils
Tennis ball. Picture: sxc.hu.

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament and it is regarded as the most prestigious in the world.

The home of the competition is the United Kingdom.

Friday's men's semi-final will see Novak Djokovic face Cameron Norrie to book a place in the final.

Nick Kyrgios had an easier path to the final as Spaniard Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the competition.

I think it's definitely going to be Djokovic. Although, it's going to be a tricky affair for him. He is playing against a first-time semi-finalist.

Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst

Djokovic has been struggling for form at Wimbledon. His had close matches leading up to the semi-finals but still is considered the favourite.

The 35-year-old [Djokovic] has won 3 of the last tournaments at Wimbledon. His got 6 titles under his belt. His got to the last 5 years of semi-finals. He definitely goes in as favourite.

Bruce Davidson - Tennis analyst

Tomorrow, it will be the ladies' final. Elena Rybakina looks to beat Ons Jabeur to clinch the coveted Wimbledon title.

Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst




8 July 2022 11:09 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Tennis
Wimbledon

