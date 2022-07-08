WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral
The Kiffness has released a song on the Minister of Bheki Cele 'shut up' rant.
Cele went viral for shouting at the Director of Community Safety Action Society Ian Cameron in a community meeting on crime.
Watch the video below:
Bheki Cele “Shut Up” remix #CeleMustGo pic.twitter.com/dyMwJDD9JZ— The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) July 7, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral with Khabazela:
Source : GCIS
