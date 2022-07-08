WATCH: Netizens criticise doctors' reactions after losing patients





US medics posting videos of their devastation from losing patients have gone viral.

The videos posted on TikTok have received mixed reactions of criticism and sympathy.

What.. so its like a thing on TikTok.. there are a lot of these.. that's insane haha.. where can I sign an opt out, so that they don't use me for likes on TikTok if I die in a hospital? pic.twitter.com/BPSV9l77Bi — David (@_david_011) July 4, 2022

If I die in your hospital, don’t use my death for clout on TikTok pic.twitter.com/QVGFRHdrob — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) July 4, 2022

