WATCH: Netizens criticise doctors' reactions after losing patients

Today at 15:10
EWN: Teffo back in Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: July Unrest Anniversary coverage- How lives affected beyond the unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 15:20
Gauteng ANC meeting underway this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:10
A year since the July unrest which brought about destruction for businesses across KwaZulu-Natal,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Melanie Veness
Today at 16:20
The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nokuthula Monaheng - DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival Media Director
Today at 16:50
{Analysis} DA up in arms as Mayor to cut power to owing Municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 17:10
A year since the KZN riots, have all insurance claims been paid?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Muzi Dladla - Executive Manager- Stakeholder Management for SASRIA
Today at 17:40
{FEATURE} A Song, A Book and Dish with Sally Burdett
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sally Burdett - News Anchor on eNCA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Art House Collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elana Brundyn - co-founder at Art House Collection
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
JMPD, TMPD lament untrained civilians directing traffic Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla 8 July 2022 2:27 PM
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a di... 8 July 2022 1:33 PM
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chai... 7 July 2022 7:23 AM
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlo... 8 July 2022 12:46 PM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
Let’s talk about sex: how to feel confident about all your body parts Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and relationship therapist Caroline Webb about being sexually confident and dealing with insecurit... 8 July 2022 12:54 PM
Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300 Here's a chance to lift some spirits with a line-up of exciting live music entertainment to suit anyone’s thinning wallet. 8 July 2022 12:41 PM
'Wine Not' enjoy locally produced wine at Sandton Convention Centre this weekend Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Proudly SA's chief marketing officer Happy Ngidi says all wine lovers should raise their glass to loca... 8 July 2022 12:31 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 July 2022 4:17 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
Lifestyle

WATCH: Netizens criticise doctors' reactions after losing patients

8 July 2022 10:01 AM
by Zanele Zama
Death
'Whats Gone Viral'
TikTok
us medics

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's trending lately?

Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

US medics posting videos of their devastation from losing patients have gone viral.

The videos posted on TikTok have received mixed reactions of criticism and sympathy.

Watch the videos below:

Listen to what else has gone viral with Khabazela:




Let’s talk about sex: how to feel confident about all your body parts

8 July 2022 12:54 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and relationship therapist Caroline Webb about being sexually confident and dealing with insecurities around your genitals.

Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300

8 July 2022 12:41 PM

Here's a chance to lift some spirits with a line-up of exciting live music entertainment to suit anyone’s thinning wallet.

'Wine Not' enjoy locally produced wine at Sandton Convention Centre this weekend

8 July 2022 12:31 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Proudly SA's chief marketing officer Happy Ngidi says all wine lovers should raise their glass to local winemakers.

Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst

8 July 2022 11:09 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.

New Beginnings Foundation lends hand to Gauteng's most destitute people

8 July 2022 8:28 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Jean-Paul  "JP" Goris, who works with New Beginnings Foundation, about helping Gauteng's most destitute people.

Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs

7 July 2022 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.

What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?

7 July 2022 6:05 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up with Wesbank after a client unwittingly paid thousands for cover she didn't want.

Board games can improve your children's strategic thinking - expert

7 July 2022 4:41 PM

Ray White speaks to Solarpop's spokesperson, Stefan Roets, about the importance of playing board games.

Mandy's book of the week: The book that details the arrest of Dr Sean Davison

7 July 2022 4:23 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to author and founder of Dignity SA, Sean Davidson, about his book titled 'The Price of Mercy'.

Idols SA S18, children's clothing line & a cookbook: Somizi is living the dream

7 July 2022 4:16 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to SA pop culture icon Somizi.

