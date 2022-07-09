Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads





July officially marks the second half of 2022 and while the country is faced with a myriad of issues, it is good to know that books still remain a place of solace for South Africans.

Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller, Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.

Here are the most popular non-fiction books:

Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege by Kyle Cowan Sabotage documents a story of conspiracy and subterfuge at Eskom South Africa's ailing power utility, giving new insights into a battle that threatens the country's economy.

Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons Fortunes details how business leaders such as Jannie Mouton, Michiel le Roux, Douw Steyn, Roelof Botha, Hendrik du Toit and a number of commercial farmers built their empires.

The Profiler Diaries 2 - From Crime Scene To Courtroom The second instalment of The Profiler Diaries, written by former South African Police Service (SAPS) head profiler, Dr Gerard Labuschagne recalls more of the 110-murder series and countless other bizarre crimes he analysed during the course of his career.

The Boy Who Never Gave Up The story profiles 16-year-old Emmanuel Taban who walked out of war-torn Sudan with nothing. Relying on the generosity of strangers, he made the long journey south to South Africa, via Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, travelling mostly by bus and on foot. The book details how he rose above extreme poverty, racism and xenophobia to become a South African success.

On the Devil's Trail This book details Captain Ben Bliksem Booysen's works on the Krugersdorp Killers' case that he was assigned in 2016. This after 11 people had already been brutally murdered by a group calling themselves_ Electus Per Deus. The book takes the reader a step further into a behind-the-scenes look into satanic killings and provides new details about the crimes.

Motalane shared that people now want to know the facts more than ever.

What was also quite interesting is that apart from all the situations that we are facing in the country more people are curling up to a good read. Phemelo Motalane, Exclusive Books Bookseller

