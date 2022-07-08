There's orchestratd effort for July unrest scenes to resurface in SA: ISS





As the country marks the one-year anniversary of the July unrest that gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, there are fears another unrest might be looming.

In the past two days, major routes in and out of several areas in Mpumalanga into the Mbombela CBD were blocked by taxi drivers in protest against the rising cost of fuel.

On the other hand, the country's second-largest trade union federation SAFTU plans a total shutdown over the increase in prices.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to board chairperson and former executive director of the Institute for Security Studies Jakkie Cilliers.

There is no doubt that there is orchestrated effort to repeat what happened last year. And again it's a culmination of challenges that we face, the fact that South African consumers feel hugely under stress. Jakkie Cilliers, Board chairperson and former executive director - Institute for Security Studies

And the major driver for all of this is increasingly violent factional competition within the ANC. Jakkie Cilliers, Board chairperson and former executive director - Institute for security studies

Listen to the full interview below: