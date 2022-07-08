'Wine Not' enjoy locally produced wine at Sandton Convention Centre this weekend
It's Friyay and time to lay back and enjoy a glass of wine, I mean 'wine not'?
Proudly South African is hosting its inaugural Local Wine Expo at the Sandton Convention Centre. The event, which kicked off on Thursday will bring together legendary local winemakers and producers alongside local chocolatiers and cheesemakers.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Proudly SA's chief marketing officer Happy Ngidi said all wine lovers should raise their glass to local winemakers.
It's about trying to assist the economy that was hard hit by the pandemic and try to access market opportunities for these local brands and try and rid of the myth that local wine brands are not good enough or that they are not accessible or affordable.Happy Ngidi, chief marketing officer - Proudly SA
Wine lovers get together and get rid of the petrol stress.Happy Ngidi, chief marketing officer - Proudly SA
Listen to the full interview below:
