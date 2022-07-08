8 people arrested for inciting civil unrest in July last year - JCPS cluster
JOHANNESBURG - The Justice, Crime prevention, and Security cluster said that the Hawks had arrested a total of eight people suspected to have incited the civil unrest in July last year.
This is out of a group of an initial 19 suspects, with Police Minister Bheki Cele saying there was a total of 86 more people of interest in the matter.
The cluster was updating reporters in Pretoria on the progress made in implementing the findings of the panel of experts that looked into the cause of the anarchy.
Cele said that those arrested for the July violence included government officials.
"I think one of the people that was arrested with the previous 19 is a sitting advocate, others are the councillors. Others would be on the different levels of government. We'll show, as they get arrested, we'll know," Cele said.
Of the group of 19 people, two cases were dropped, while other suspects were out on bail.
The cluster said that a total of 8,000 incidents were investigated following the July violence.
Of these, 2,435 cases are on the country’s court rolls, with 50 cases finalised with a guilty verdict.
