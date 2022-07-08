Let’s talk about sex: how to feel confident about all your body parts





Sex can be awkward if you’re uncomfortable with your body.

Some people might feel uncomfortable being naked in front of their partner due to insecurities about how their genitals look.

Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and relationship therapist Caroline Webb about being sexually confident and dealing with insecurities around your genitals.

The size, shape and look of genitals are different for everyone - and you can easily compare yourself to others by assuming that what you have is not as good as someone else.

Media messaging influences how we believe we should look and we can start to feel shame and the need to hide our bodies.

In addition, sex still remains taboo creating a gateway for people to be cagey about the subject.

Intimacy with your partner allows you to embrace each other's bodies and the more you explore the better you will feel.

You must think, and tell yourself that you have the best vagina or the best penis in the world, because with confidence everything else grows. Caroline Webb, sex and relationship therapist

As an individual, exploring your body and really looking at yourself can help you make strides with confidence and a boost your sex life.

As a partner, reassuring the person you're with that you love their body the way it is, and you enjoy being with them can also improve their self-esteem and your relationship.

All bodies are different, and all bodies are beautiful. Embrace your body, your genitals and love yourself first.

You only have one body, so love it in the best way that you can.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.