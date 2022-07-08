Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial
The community of Soweto gathered for the memorial service for six-year-old Khaya Magadla who went missing after he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, in Soweto on 12 June.
The first part of the service was held at the manhole where Magadlwa was last seen.
This sought to honour the boy's spirit and it featured the release of 20 white doves.
Magadla's body was found three weeks after he went missing at the Eldorado Park Cemetery.
The tragic incident broke the hearts of Soweto's community, particularly his father who called out the City of Johannesburg for not providing the support that he believed he deserved.
[Magadla's father] had witnessed the technicians that had gone into the manhole searching for his son - almost not taking the search as seriously as he would've liked. He is quite hurt. He's repeated many times that he's actually been hurt by the City of Joburg.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
