Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality





JOHANNESBURG - The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation has condemned the fatwa or religious decree on homosexuality issued by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) earlier this week.

In the decree, the MJC clarified its stance on homosexuality.

The seven-point fatwa clarified that Islam’s primary sources of legislation were the Qur’an, Sunnah and Ijma – or scholarly consensus - all of which “unequivocally prohibit same-sex actions and, by extension, same-sex marriage”.

The MJC went on to say that those who rejected the rulings of Allah “have taken themselves out of the fold of Islam”.

It also said that "a person who has desire for the same sex but who does not contest the law of Allah remains Muslim," saying that they were in the same category as "someone who desires to fornicate but who does not contest the Sacred Law".

The fatwa went on to say that those "who were tested with such desire and strive to uphold the law of Allah be commended for their struggle. The Muslim community should in no way ostracize them".

In the final point of the decree, the MJC said that when engaging with non-Muslims belonging to the LGBTQI community, Muslims should display good conduct and clarify the position of Islam if the context was appropriate.

"However, we must be cautious about taking all available measures to avoid spreading hatred. Our religion teaches us to hate the sin, not the sinner," the fatwa said.

The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation has hit out at the decree, saying that the MJC chose to target the LGBTIQIA+ community during Pride Month.

"Although there is no indication as to what may have led to the need for this fatwa (religious decree), the MJC’s Fatwa Committee chose to target the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and during the release of the documentary The Radical, which recounts the stories of queer Muslims and their struggles in reconciling with Islam," said the statement.

The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation pointed out the "LGBTQIA+ issue" needed a multifaceted discussion on this topic.

"While the ‘short fatwa’ states that the LGBTQIA+ issue 'requires a multi-faceted discussion including religious, socio-political, educational and many other dimensions', the fatwa committee still went ahead to pass a fatwa without adequate information that informs the fatwa, without consultation with the LGBTQIA+ community around whom the fatwa is made, and without regard for any consequences the statements in the fatwa may have."

The foundation said the MJC passed a similar fatwa in 2007, with, to date, no evidence of any research indicating that the MJC had exhausted all avenues in finding facts and referencing reputable research to inform their fatwa.

"Mere reliance on the classical scholarly opinions of the 9th century is not enough to base a fatwa on. With due respect, these classical scholars were not privy to the researched information around sexual orientation and gender identity available to us today, which seems to not be of paramount importance to the MJC."

The foundation went on to say that the Muslim community was "starved of critical thinkers who can sit in the discomfort of a discussion around sexual and gender diversity without feeling that their masculinity is being threatened".

"When critical thinkers rise to engage with contentious social issues, they should not be condemned as ‘out of the fold of Islam, but rather engaged with in a manner that is academically reputable and through a research framework that produces facts and tangible results."

They further pointed out that the MJC’s fatwa did not encourage bold and engaging conversation around the complex issue of human sexuality and gender identity.

"We encourage the MJC to rise and become leaders in critical enquiry and in the development of a functional Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh) for the marginalised within our community."

