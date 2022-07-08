Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
- 2021 July unrest claimed over 300 lives
- Unrest cost South Africa's over R70 billion
Eight people suspected to have incited the 2021 July unrest have been arrested by the Hawks.
This came to light during a Justice, Crime prevention, and Security Cluster media briefing on Friday.
The briefing sought to highlight and update the public on the July unrest that took place last year. Over 300 lives were lost during the unrest.
The sentiment here today is one that wants to suggest that the law enforcement agencies that are responsible for keeping all of us safe have now found their way towards each other.Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
The unrest cost South Africa's economy over R70 billion.
Furthermore, the Hawks are investigating eight people suspected of inciting public violence.
There needed to be better coordination, better communication and a strategy around how intelligence for example, is needed to get behind the threat that might come along.Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Over 2,000 cases were on the court roll and so far, only 59 cases were finalised with guilty verdicts.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
