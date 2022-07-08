A brighter weekend in SA as Eskom reduces load shedding to stages 2 and 3
For weeks the country has been plunged into darkness because of rolling power cuts, with Eskom most recently implementing stage 6 load shedding - last experienced in 2019.
However, things look a little brighter this weekend after Eskom announced that seven generation units returned to service - which will improve the generation capacity. The power utility also announced that nine other units are anticipated to return to service within the next few days.
Here's what to expect this weekend:
-
Saturday will experience stage two from midnight to 7 am with stage three coming into play from 7 am into midnight on Sunday.
-
Sunday is expected to follow a similar pattern with stage two being implemented from midnight to 4 pm and stage three from 4 pm into midnight.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 7, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented throughout the day on Friday, thereafter reducing to
lower stages over the weekend pic.twitter.com/cahKjH1TSr
Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele explained to Mandy Wiener that changes may occur due to weather conditions or if there is a sudden loss of generation units to the national power grid.
We know that any moment from now we could hear that they've lost a number of generation units to the power grid that would see us now moving to another stage of load shedding... If there's any loss of power or generation unit, then we could go up to stage four.Buhle Mbhele, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80650753_led-bulb-grow-up-from-the-pot-and-coins-stracks-for-saving-energy-concept.html?vti=nqwspgtpm7pd71ixxl-1-58
More from Local
A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security
Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said these are indicative of better coordination of law enforcement structures.Read More
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
Khaya Magadla’s father ‘hurt’ by how officials conducted manhole search
Kholekile Magadla was speaking at the memorial service for the six-year-old boy at the park where he had been playing with friends when he fell into the uncovered manhole last month.Read More
JMPD, TMPD lament untrained civilians directing traffic
Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani FihlaRead More
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals
Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Al-Ghurbaah Foundation condemns MJC fatwa on homosexuality
The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation said that the Muslim community was starved of critical thinkers who could sit in the discomfort of a discussion around sexual and gender diversity without feeling that their masculinity was being threatened.Read More
Six-year-old Khaya Magadla's father calls out Joburg officials at memorial
Mandy Weiner speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the memorial service held for Khaya Magadla (6) who fell into a manhole in June.Read More
8 people arrested for inciting civil unrest in July last year - JCPS cluster
The cluster was updating reporters in Pretoria on the progress made in implementing the findings of the panel of experts that looked into the cause of the anarchy.Read More
What is the current state of Eskom? An expert weighs in
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst and physicist at the University of Johannesburg - Professor Hartmut Winkler about the state of Eskom.Read More