A brighter weekend in SA as Eskom reduces load shedding to stages 2 and 3





For weeks the country has been plunged into darkness because of rolling power cuts, with Eskom most recently implementing stage 6 load shedding - last experienced in 2019.

However, things look a little brighter this weekend after Eskom announced that seven generation units returned to service - which will improve the generation capacity. The power utility also announced that nine other units are anticipated to return to service within the next few days.

Here's what to expect this weekend:

Saturday will experience stage two from midnight to 7 am with stage three coming into play from 7 am into midnight on Sunday.

Sunday is expected to follow a similar pattern with stage two being implemented from midnight to 4 pm and stage three from 4 pm into midnight.

Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele explained to Mandy Wiener that changes may occur due to weather conditions or if there is a sudden loss of generation units to the national power grid.

We know that any moment from now we could hear that they've lost a number of generation units to the power grid that would see us now moving to another stage of load shedding... If there's any loss of power or generation unit, then we could go up to stage four. Buhle Mbhele, reporter - Eyewitness News

