On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories
After a long and potentially challenging week, it can be easy to lose track of the positive things happening around us, so before heading into the weekend take a moment to look at some good things that happened this week.
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.
One good news story that has swept through the country is the incredible tale of the missing Boston Terrier - Skunk, who was safely found after getting lost for 19 days in Constantia Nek, Cape Town. The dog lagged behind his family, became confused and ran in the opposite direction, and after days of silence and community searches, he was found alive and returned to his family.
It seems that no matter how dark times get, we can always find goodness in the kindness of strangers, and this is definitely the case for a young student from the Drakensberg Boys Choir. After the tragic loss of his father, his mother was unable to afford his school fees and started a crowdfunding page, and thanks to the support from others, his fees are now completely paid off.
When the bad news starts to feel overwhelming, it's so important to take a moment to look at the good things around us and remember that tomorrow is another day.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110382124_friends-having-fun-at-a-music-festival.html?vti=lyeyx4ucx2y7aerjt7-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice
Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.Read More
Let’s talk about sex: how to feel confident about all your body parts
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and relationship therapist Caroline Webb about being sexually confident and dealing with insecurities around your genitals.Read More
Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300
Here's a chance to lift some spirits with a line-up of exciting live music entertainment to suit anyone’s thinning wallet.Read More
'Wine Not' enjoy locally produced wine at Sandton Convention Centre this weekend
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Proudly SA's chief marketing officer Happy Ngidi says all wine lovers should raise their glass to local winemakers.Read More
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals.Read More
WATCH: Netizens criticise doctors' reactions after losing patients
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
New Beginnings Foundation lends hand to Gauteng's most destitute people
Africa Melane speaks to Jean-Paul "JP" Goris, who works with New Beginnings Foundation, about helping Gauteng's most destitute people.Read More
Unique business opportunity: 67 minutes of mentoring from top SA CEOs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Yolanda Cuba, founder of The Mentorship Boardroom, about this year's Mandela Day initiative.Read More