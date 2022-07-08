JMPD, TMPD lament untrained civilians directing traffic





The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the Tswane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have urged motorists to refrain from supporting untrained civilians who control and traffic at busy intersections.

The unofficial direction of traffic has been on the rise as traffic lights did not work due to load shedding.

In addition, cable theft and vandalism rendered traffic lights out of order.

The departments are calling on the public to stop paying untrained civilians.

This, they say, has the potential of creating purposeful fiddling with traffic lights so that they can direct traffic in the absence of officials.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says that the city is not liable for any damages incurred at these intersections if traffic is not being directed by JMPD or authorised officials.

The Acting Chief of Police did issue out a directive for all officers to be controlling traffic [during] peak-hour periods, that's between 6AM and 9AM in the morning and between [3PM and 6PM]. We know that that's when we have the most congestion but officers have also been tasked to monitor areas outside peak-hour periods - where we've received numerous complaints regarding these unauthorised people controlling traffic. Xolani Fihla, spokesperson - JMPD

