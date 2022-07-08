Streaming issues? Report here
ZOOM Friday File - Art House Collection
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Eskom power cuts
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
power utility
#LoadShedding
sand battery
foreign investment'

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

As we traverse winter amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on the grid, CapeTalk, 702 and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier in our Connect Us special focus.

Here are the key interviews from this past week for you to catch up on in case you missed them:

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

There are serious doubts that unit two of the Koeberg nuclear power station will return to service, after more than five months of being out of commission. According to the Koeberg Alliance Group (KAG), a civil society group concerned with the safety of nuclear power, this maintenance project did not take place. This meant that the unit was off for the entire time for no reason, at a time when load shedding has significantly increased.

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses. Senior executive attorney at MG Law, Johnathan White, said the unprotected strike by some Eskom employees could bring the economy to its knees. He added that as the power utility failed to provide power - sectors of the economy including manufacturing, mining and technology could be adversely affected.

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

Finnish researchers Markku Ylönen and Tommi Eronen have invented the world's first fully working sand battery, which can store green power for months at a time. Trollip says concentrated solar power solutions, which are quite popular in South Africa, are more efficient.

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding. As frustrating as it is to be without power, according to De Bruyn, there are plenty of options for households that can keep things running relatively smoothly during long periods of load shedding.

After wage deal, Eskom eases power cuts but warns it's a long road to recovery

Hours after inking a deal with striking workers, Eskom has announced the downgrading of the rolling from power cuts on Wednesday but has warned that it will take weeks before the system recovers to pre-strike levels. Businesses and households across the country have been hard-hit by stage 6 power cuts, which were implemented due to energy losses blamed on a wildcat strike at Eskom.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on




