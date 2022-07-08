



One cannot help but chuckle at South Africa’s most famous puppet, Chester Missing’s satirical jabs of the country’s political elite.

Now he, along with his side-kick and ventriloquist Conrad Koch, are back with another hilarious instalment.

Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show Nice Racists.

Conrad says the show will deconstruct race in a funny and relatable way without the harsh backlash from social media.

You know we’re always talking about race but we never really get into it an a way that is safe and kind because on social, oh my goodness they are such a##holes, on this we have a lot of fun but we get real about the serious issues - about apartheid, privilege, history the whole deal. Conrad Koch, Ventriloquist

He adds that the comedic act caters to everyone but is particularly aimed at the stubborn family member who does not want to understand their own prejudices.

But if you have friends that go 'I don’t see colour' or they go 'all lives matter'… it’s a great show for getting that family member who doesn't get it or you think could deal with some of their own prejudices. It’s not about blaming anyone; it’s about being able to look in and think 'how can I, as a South African, contribute to making it better'. Conrad Koch, Ventriloquist

The show will debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

Catch the chuckle-worthy pair live at The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! in Cape Town from 6 to 16 July 2022.

Tickets start from R120 on Quicket.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice