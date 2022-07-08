Streaming issues? Report here
Khaya Magadla’s father ‘hurt’ by how officials conducted manhole search

8 July 2022 2:55 PM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Soweto
Manhole
Dlamini
Khaya Magadla

Kholekile Magadla was speaking at the memorial service for the six-year-old boy at the park where he had been playing with friends when he fell into the uncovered manhole last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Khayalethu Magadla’s father detailed the harrowing experience of knowing his son fell into a manhole but could not be traced for nearly 21 days.

Kholekile Magadla was speaking at the memorial service for the six-year-old boy at the park where he had been playing with friends when he fell into the uncovered manhole last month.

Community members and local businesses made donations towards Friday’s memorial service.

Meanwhile, Kholekile lamented the government's absence as they needed assistance with arranging a dignified send-off for his son.

He said he’s been hurt by the government he works for during the search for his son, he’s described how he received little help from the Moroka Police Station on the day he went to report his son missing and even during the weeks-long search operation.

“Things that I saw during the search hurt me; in front of my eyes, I saw officials sent to swim having to coerce each other. I ended up saying, ‘let me go in myself since you’re pushing each other',” he explained on Friday.

Magadla said he wanted his son’s tragic death to underscore the failures of authorities that have failed communities.

City officials, including rescuers who worked on the search operation, were among those attending the service on Friday afternoon.


This article first appeared on EWN : Khaya Magadla’s father ‘hurt’ by how officials conducted manhole search




