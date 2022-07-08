Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Art House Collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elana Brundyn - co-founder at Art House Collection
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child

8 July 2022 4:18 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Children
lifestyle
traveling

Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.

Planning a weekend away trip for your family, including children below the age of five, can sometimes be exhausting and demanding.

702's Ray White speaks to a travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani, about plans to organise a memorable trip for you and your child.

Brondani believes that planning short trips with a baby is convenient for your schedule.

It is also advisable to get your child a tablet loaded with relatable content including cartoons and games that can help them enjoy the road trip.

Doing short road trips like a weekend away to somewhere that is not too far from home is great. Going on a road trip with a baby, you have got all the space you need, you can stop where you want, you can pack what you need, and your schedule is very flexible.

Gabbi Brondani, Travel correspondent

One very handy tip when travelling with little ones between three and five, is to consider having a tablet because it helps when it is pre-loaded with educational games, cartoons and little activities to keep them busy during short or long journeys.

Gabbi Brondani, Travel correspondent

Listen top the audio for more.




