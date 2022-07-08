Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79
JOHANNEBSURG - Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has died at the age of 79.
Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.
The Angolan government confirmed his death in Facebook post, describing the news as painful.
Dos Santos served as the president of Angola from 1979 to 2017.
This article first appeared on 947 : Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79
