Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Art House Collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elana Brundyn - co-founder at Art House Collection
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A year after July unrest, govt says there’ve been threats to national security Referring to failed attempts to organise total shutdown protests that only gained traction on social media platforms, Police Minis... 8 July 2022 5:21 PM
A brighter weekend in SA as Eskom reduces load shedding to stages 2 and 3 Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Buhle Mbhele about this weekend's expected load shedding schedule. 8 July 2022 4:43 PM
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children. 8 July 2022 4:18 PM
View all Local
Eight arrested for July unrest, security cluster reveals Mandy Wiener speaks to Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter at EWN, about the 2021 July unrest. 8 July 2022 1:53 PM
Manyi: The day of Zuma's arrest is one of the darkest in SA's history The foundation is marking a year since Zuma was jailed for contempt of court in July 2021. 7 July 2022 3:58 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chai... 7 July 2022 7:23 AM
View all Politics
It's not the right time for landlords to hike rent - property expert Thabo Mdluli speaks to managing director at Belmont Property Group, Grant Smee, about tenants moving out and how it affects landlo... 8 July 2022 12:46 PM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
Bidvest goes big in Australia with R1.8bn deal to buy cleaning company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO of Bidvest. 7 July 2022 9:12 PM
View all Business
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children. 8 July 2022 4:18 PM
Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'. 8 July 2022 3:42 PM
On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories Mandy Wiener spoke to founder of Good Guy Things - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to sprea... 8 July 2022 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2022 9:33 AM
Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year... 7 July 2022 10:08 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Wimbledon semi-final: It's going to be tricky for Djokovic - analyst Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson, speaks to Africa about the Wimbledon finals. 8 July 2022 11:09 AM
'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers' Pieter Hundersmarck (Fund Manager, Flagship Asset Management) on listed SA businesses' dependence on China - on The Money Show 7 July 2022 10:39 PM
'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker Refilwe Moloto spoke to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 July 2022 4:17 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality' Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Fila... 7 July 2022 2:44 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

8 July 2022 3:43 PM
by Gladys Mutele
Tags:
Angola
Jose Eduardo dos Santos

Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

JOHANNEBSURG - Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has died at the age of 79.

Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

The Angolan government confirmed his death in Facebook post, describing the news as painful.

Dos Santos served as the president of Angola from 1979 to 2017.


This article first appeared on 947 : Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79




8 July 2022 3:43 PM
by Gladys Mutele
Tags:
Angola
Jose Eduardo dos Santos

More from Africa

Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa

5 July 2022 6:30 AM

Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan

4 July 2022 3:45 PM

Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president

29 June 2022 7:56 PM

Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy sector moves up a gear

29 June 2022 4:19 PM

Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU

15 June 2022 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream

14 June 2022 12:34 PM

South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much life insurance do you really need?

7 June 2022 9:44 AM

A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

“Africa is an amazing continent with so much potential”

6 June 2022 1:59 PM

Africa’s first Nobel laureate in Literature leads the way at the University of Pretoria-hosted African Genius Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A year after July unrest, KZN business owner hopes SA has learned lessons

Local

Eskom cannot solve this problem alone - Prof Tinyiko Maluleke

Local

8 people arrested for inciting civil unrest in July last year - JCPS cluster

Local

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

Africa

EWN Highlights

Food on the table or a ride home? Spiking taxi fares leave commuters scrambling

8 July 2022 5:14 PM

Zambian player Banda ruled out of AWCON due to 'gender verification' tests

8 July 2022 4:49 PM

Angola's ex-president Dos Santos dies in Spain

8 July 2022 3:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA