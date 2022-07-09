Mpho Popps: 'Failure is my comedic lifeline'





When you consider Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane's long-standing career, it’s hard to believe he’s ever failed at anything.

He’s hosted some of South Africa’s biggest shows, such as the South African Music Awards, and The Bantu Hour.

Chatting to Ray White, the stand-up comedian reflects on his experiences with failure.

Modikoane shares how failure guides him in his craft, helping him deliver better jokes in every performance.

I think failure is a part of any journey. In comedy you have to fail to be better. Mpho Popps, Stand-up comedian

He explains that when jokes fall flat during a comedy set, it’s called ‘dying’, which is when no one in the audience is laughing.

Modikoane says such challenging moments have helped shape his career.

A good death will let you know if you wanna do stand-up or not… you will die, and on drive home you won’t even listen to the radio. You’ll be thinking about it, but it depends on what you do from that death, how do you come out of it, so it only makes you prep better. Mpho Popps, Stand-up comedian

