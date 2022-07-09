Mpho Popps: 'Failure is my comedic lifeline'
When you consider Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane's long-standing career, it’s hard to believe he’s ever failed at anything.
He’s hosted some of South Africa’s biggest shows, such as the South African Music Awards, and The Bantu Hour.
Chatting to Ray White, the stand-up comedian reflects on his experiences with failure.
Modikoane shares how failure guides him in his craft, helping him deliver better jokes in every performance.
I think failure is a part of any journey. In comedy you have to fail to be better.Mpho Popps, Stand-up comedian
He explains that when jokes fall flat during a comedy set, it’s called ‘dying’, which is when no one in the audience is laughing.
Modikoane says such challenging moments have helped shape his career.
A good death will let you know if you wanna do stand-up or not… you will die, and on drive home you won’t even listen to the radio. You’ll be thinking about it, but it depends on what you do from that death, how do you come out of it, so it only makes you prep better.Mpho Popps, Stand-up comedian
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Lifestyle
Beauty on Tapp’s Mathebe Molise thrives in the business of accessible skincare
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to the innovator and entrepreneur on how she started her beauty business.Read More
[WATCH] Viral travel hack shows how to keep plane seats next to you free!
TikToker Mike Davis has shared a unique and rather off-putting way to keep fellow passengers from sitting next to you on a plane.Read More
Help your child harness the potential of the digital world
Gugu Mhlungu talks to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, about what parents can do to help their kids approach the digital world.Read More
Here are Exclusive Books’ top non-fiction mid-year reads
Amy MacIver spoke to Exclusive Books bookseller - Phemelo Motalane on the latest mid-year reading trends.Read More
Are we there yet? Tips to plan the best vacation for you and your child
Ray White speaks to travel correspondent, Gabbi Brondani Rego, about planning a trip with children.Read More
Chester Missing’s ‘Nice Racists’ - a long laugh that deals with prejudice
Amy MacIver chats to the duo about their new show 'Nice Racists'.Read More
On the bright side: Here are this week's happy stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to founder of Good Guy Things - Brent Lindeque about some of the happy stories in the country and ways to spread positivity.Read More
Let’s talk about sex: how to feel confident about all your body parts
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex and relationship therapist Caroline Webb about being sexually confident and dealing with insecurities around your genitals.Read More
Johannesburg City Guide: Five live music experiences under R300
Here's a chance to lift some spirits with a line-up of exciting live music entertainment to suit anyone’s thinning wallet.Read More