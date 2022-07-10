Equal Education accuses DBE of dodging accountability on school infrastructure
Equal Education has accused Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga of attempting to remove a law binding the department with timelines to eradicate poor infrastructure in schools.
The organisation marched to the department's office in Pretoria on Friday. Equal Education accuses Motshekga of attempting to cancel the deadline that force the department to get rid of pit latrines and other basic infrastructure in schools.
The executive director of Equal Education Law Centre, Tshegofatso Phala, also called on the public to make comments on the proposed amendment to hold government to account.
Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure, also known as the School Infrastructure Law, was published by government on 10 June 2022 for public comment.
One of the things that they want to remove or propose removing from the current norms and standards of infrastructure, is the deadline by which the minister must ensure that certain basic norms in schools are addressed.Tshegofatso Phala, executive director - Equal Education Law Centre
Without these deadlines, we will not be able to hold them to account and what is concerning is that learners are going to wait.Tshegofatso Phala, executive director - Equal Education Law Centre
We are urging the public to rally along with us but first, the public must comment, and with the pressured DBE, they had now extended the deadline to the 31st of July.Tshegofatso Phala, executive director - Equal Education Law Centre
