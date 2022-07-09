Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime
The woman who stole three-day-old Zephany Nurse from her mother's bedside at Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 - Lavona Solomon has finally admitted that she committed the criminal act.
Solomon, dubbed 'Steel Ma' faced a parole board hearing in the Western Cape on Friday. She is serving a 10-year-sentence for the crime, for which she maintained innocence throughout the duration of the trial.
She was denied parole, with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board deciding that Solomon undergo further rehabilitative interventions.
Zephany’s parents, Celeste and Morne Nurse - who attended the hearing, say they have long been waiting for the confession, adding that Friday was a miraculous breakthrough.
Speaking to CapeTalk’s Sara-Jayne King, the pair shared their reaction to Solomon's confession.
Yesterday was a day of victory, yesterday was the day I found my daughter.Celeste Nurse, Zephany's mother
I found my daughter, my Zephany Joy Nurse.Celeste Nurse, Zephany's mother
Zephany’s father Morne says his daughter showed solidarity and was ultimately set free when Solomon finally admitted fault to the couple – that she kidnapped Zephany 25 years ago.
Morne says Zephany made it clear that she also wanted the truth.
And while the Nurse family appreciates the confession, Morne says the entire ordeal is something he will never heal from.
He says it was extremely difficult and draining facing Solomon, adding that he thinks she still needs more rehabilitation.
I’ve lost my joy, I think the only joy that I have now currently is with family… but I think Lavona killed that joy for me completely.Morne Nurse, Zephany's father
Solomon will be eligible for parole in January 2023, per further evaluations by the correctional services department.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zephany Nurse's parents relieved after kidnapper finally admits to crime
